Are Medical Stocks Lagging Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ACHL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1110 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHL's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACHL has moved about 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 8.6%. This means that Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

HealthEquity (HQY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.1%.

In HealthEquity's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 533 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.7% so far this year, so ACHL is performing better in this area.

HealthEquity, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved -10.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR and HealthEquity as they could maintain their solid performance.

