Are Medical Stocks Lagging ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1087 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acadia Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACAD's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACAD has moved about 38.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Acadia Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Medpace (MEDP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.5%.

The consensus estimate for Medpace's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acadia Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 528 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.3% so far this year, so ACAD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 65-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved -12.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Medpace. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

