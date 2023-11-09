Are Medical Stocks Lagging AC Immune (ACIU) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AC Immune (ACIU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AC Immune is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1090 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AC Immune is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIU's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ACIU has gained about 47.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.8% on average. This means that AC Immune is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Exact Sciences (EXAS). The stock has returned 26.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences' current year EPS has increased 22.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AC Immune belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 529 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.9% this year, meaning that ACIU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Exact Sciences is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AC Immune and Exact Sciences. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

