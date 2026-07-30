Are Medical Stocks Lagging ABSCI CORP (ABSI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Absci Corporation (ABSI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Absci Corporation is one of 913 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Absci Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABSI's full-year earnings has moved 13.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ABSI has moved about 97.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.3%. This means that Absci Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Acadia Healthcare (ACHC). The stock has returned 92.7% year-to-date.

In Acadia Healthcare's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Absci Corporation is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 438 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, so ABSI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Acadia Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved +8.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Absci Corporation and Acadia Healthcare as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.