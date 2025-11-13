Are Medical Stocks Lagging Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (ABVX) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (ABVX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is one of 951 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABVX's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ABVX has gained about 1313% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.7%. As we can see, Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.2%.

Over the past three months, Catalyst Pharmaceutical's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Abivax SA Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 469 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.4% this year, meaning that ABVX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Catalyst Pharmaceutical falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 144 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.5%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Abivax SA Sponsored ADR and Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

