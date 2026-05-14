Are Medical Stocks Lagging ABCELLERA BIOLG (ABCL) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABCL's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ABCL has gained about 39.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AbCellera Biologics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 881.7%.

The consensus estimate for Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 45.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AbCellera Biologics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 431 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.2% so far this year, so ABCL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.