Are Markets Pricing in Economic Growth?

| markets are pricing in economic growth or at least no recession?

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

CEOs expected an expanding economy although outlook has deteriorated

* source: Yardeni Research

Economic Surprise Index touch positive...

* source: Yardeni Research

| food for thought | this is what a parabolic stock chart looks like! | NVDA = $1.5T market cap

* source: CNBC

| Magnificent 7 is a crowded trade...

* source: BofA

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil HIGHER / Gold + Dollar + TYields LOWER

-Netflix shares pop 10% as streamer adds 13.1 million subscribers, tops revenue estimates -CNBC

-China announces biggest bank reserve ratio cut since December 2021 -RTRS

DJ +0.3% S&P500 +0.5% Nasdaq +0.7% R2K +1.0% Cdn TSX +0.8%

Stoxx Europe 600 +1.1% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.090%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,027, WTI +1%, $75; Brent +1%, $80, Bitcoin $40,053

2) Lackluster Q4 earnings | S&P 500 reporting lowest net profit margin in more than 3 years for Q4 -FI

* source: Factset Insight

3) Will we see an earnings rebound? | in a tighter monetary environment earnings are key to growth equity prices...

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

4) YTD outperformers: Japan, Oil, Commodities, Nasdaq Index

YTD underperformers: Emerging Markets, Small Caps, FTSE100

* source: JP Morgan

5) markets are trading above their historical mean valuations...

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

6) Although some work remains, inflation is mostly behind us and a reason why Consumer Sentiment has improved...

* source: Deutsche Bank

7) THIS WEEK:

"Growth indicators will be in focus with key releases including the preliminary Q4 GDP reading in the US and the global flash PMIs.

On the inflation front, there will be prints for US PCE and Tokyo CPI.

In US politics, the spotlight will be on the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

From central banks, there will be decisions from the BoJ, the ECB and the BoC, with the ECB's bank lending survey also due." -Deutsche Bank

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Banks Are Asking Investors to Look Past a Dreaded ESG Metric - BNN

-The Green Asset Ratio, launched by the European Banking Authority in 2021 with a deadline for 2024, measures the percentage of assets that aligns with the bloc’s list of sustainable business activities. The EBA in 2021 initially estimated the figure was about 7.9% on average.



EU lawmakers back delay to sector-specific ESG corporate disclosures to 2026 – Reuters

-The aim is to give companies time to focus on implementing initial, broader ESG disclosures they must include in their annual reports for 2024 and onwards under the EU's corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD).

4) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Analysis- China's attempts to lift confidence in economy fall flat - RTRS

- China stock rout sends local funds scurrying to safety of bonds-BBG

Unemployment rises in nearly a third of US states in December- RTRS

Europe's top economies face tough time at the start of 2024-BBG

UK services firms grow faster, but factories feel Red Sea hit – PMI- RTRS

Japan Jan factory activity languishes, but service sector picks up – PMI- RTRS

Traders riding long treasury positions are starting to feel the squeeze-BBG

Investors pile into peripheral eurozone bonds in hunt for yield- FT

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire primary but Nikki Haley vows to fight on-FT

Lead GOP negotiator: No border package vote this wk, 'very hopeful' deal- POL

Exclusive: One-month Gaza truce focus of intensive talks, sources say- RTRS

North Korea fires cruise missiles off west coast, Seoul says- RTRS

U.S. steps up strikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq and Yemen-AXIOS

US urges China to help curb Red Sea attacks by Iran-backed Houthis-FT

U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan in post-election show of support- RTRS

EU draws up economic security plans, with eye on China-RTRS

AI to dramatically cut time to develop new battery materials, say executives- FT

Walgreens explores $4 billion-plus sale of Shields Health - BBG

SIX Group considers bid for Allfunds, no offer imminent -sources- RTRS

Exclusive: Tesla plans to build new electric vehicles in mid-2025-RTRS

Commerzbank CEO pours cold water on possible Deutsche Bank deal-RTRS

Trian's big Disney bet drove fund's 2023 underperformance -source- RTRS

Mexico discount retailer Tiendas 3B is said to seek $500 million in US IPO-BBG

Netflix's subscriber sign-ups blow past Wall Street expectations-FT

Tech stocks shine in Europe after blowout updates from ASML, SAP-BBG

Apple boosts plans to bring generative AI to iPhones-FT

Apple dials back car's self-driving features and delays launch to 2028-BBG

Puma shares sink as consumer struggles weigh on outlook- RTRS

Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta-RTRS

EBay to cut 1,000 jobs, reduce contractors to sharpen focus-BBG

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress as Israel hits Khan Younis-RTRS 2) Oil demand in Asia, Africa boosted by cheap Russian crude-RTRS 3) Red Sea shipping stages fragile uptick as US continues to hit Houthi sites-PLATTS 4) FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil product stocks climb for first time in three weeks-PLATTS 5) Halliburton's 2024 outlook optimistic despite near-term commodity price volatility: CEO-PLATTS 6) India to become main driver of incremental oil use by 2030-RTRS