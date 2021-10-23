Are LTC Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:LTC) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

It is hard to get excited after looking at LTC Properties' (NYSE:LTC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past three months. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to LTC Properties' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LTC Properties is:

8.2% = US$62m ÷ US$762m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of LTC Properties' Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

At first glance, LTC Properties' ROE doesn't look very promising. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 5.8% which we definitely can't overlook. Still, LTC Properties has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the low to flat growth in earnings could also be the result of this.

As a next step, we compared LTC Properties' net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:LTC Past Earnings Growth October 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about LTC Properties''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is LTC Properties Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

LTC Properties has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 75% (or a retention ratio of 25%). However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of the high payout.

Moreover, LTC Properties has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 83% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by LTC Properties can be open to many interpretations. Primarily, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which explains the lack of growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

