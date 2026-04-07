Are Low Margins Hurting Gold.com Despite Its Strong Revenue Base?

Gold.com GOLD, a large-scale bullion and precious metals distributor, operates on a high-revenue, low-margin model, with net margins declining from 1.7% in fiscal 2023, 0.7% in fiscal 2024, 0.2% in fiscal 2025 to 0.1% in the fiscal first half of 2026.



The company benefits from a diversified revenue base, serving both institutional clients and retail investors, while also generating fee-based income from collateralized bullion and collectibles. However, its core business faces structural limitations. Gold and silver products are largely commoditized and priced close to spot rates, leaving minimal pricing power. As a result, even small fluctuations in costs or spreads can significantly impact profitability.



Competitive intensity and market volatility have further compressed dealer spreads. Although volatile gold prices can boost trading volumes, they often narrow bid-ask spreads, limiting margin expansion. At the same time, operating expenses have risen meaningfully. Investments in acquisitions and the expansion of its direct-to-consumer platform have increased SG&A costs, weighing on margins in the near term before synergies are realized.



The company’s revenue mix also plays a role. A significant share of sales comes from wholesale trading, which operates on very thin margins. Faster growth in this segment relative to higher-margin retail and collectible products has diluted overall profitability.

That said, margins could improve gradually through operational efficiencies, scale benefits, and logistics optimization. A strategic shift toward higher-margin segments—such as direct-to-consumer channels, numismatics, and digital gold—may support incremental margin expansion over time.

What About Peers?

After recovering from a loss in 2023, Coinbase Global’s COIN net margin has been fluctuating (3.1% in 2023, 39.3% in 2024 and 171.6% in 2025) as the business is linked to the cyclical crypto market. Volumes rise and fall with prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum, while shifting revenue mix, variable costs, and regulatory expenses further add to margin volatility for COIN.



Net margin of StoneX Group SNEX has remained relatively stable, as StoneX, like Gold.com, operates on extremely thin net margins, reflecting its high-volume, low-spread brokerage model. A diversified, fee-based model of StoneX reduces dependence on any single revenue stream.

GOLD’s Price Performance

Shares of GOLD have gained 25.8% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOLD’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.44, higher than the industry average of 8.99.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for GOLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD’s fiscal third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2026 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for GOLD’s fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases, while those for fiscal 2027 revenues and earnings suggest year-over-year decreases.



GOLD stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.