Are Leveraged ETFs Right for Your Portfolio? QLD's Tech Bet vs. SSO's Higher Dividend.

Key Points

QLD takes a much heavier tilt into technology and communication services than SSO.

Both funds deliver similar one-year total returns, but QLD has shown deeper historical drawdowns.

QLD charges a slightly higher expense ratio and pays a lower dividend yield than SSO.

10 stocks we like better than ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq ›

Both ProShares - Ultra QQQ (NYSEMKT:QLD) and ProShares - Ultra S&P500 (NYSEMKT:SSO) aim to double the daily moves of their respective large-cap indexes, but QLD leans harder into technology, tracking the Nasdaq-100 while SSO follows the broader S&P 500. This comparison unpacks how their performance, risk, and sector exposures may appeal to different types of investors seeking leveraged ETF strategies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SSO QLD Issuer ProShares ProShares Expense ratio 0.88% 0.98% 1-yr return (as of 2/4/2026) 21.3% 20.64% Dividend yield 1.14% 0.16% Beta 2.03 2.28 AUM $8.12 billion $10.75 billion

QLD charges a 0.10 percentage point higher expense ratio than SSO, making SSO more affordable for cost-conscious investors. SSO also offers a higher dividend yield, while QLD’s yield is notably lower.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SSO QLD Max drawdown (5 y) (46.73%) (63.68%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,401 $2,143

What's inside

QLD seeks to double the daily returns of the Nasdaq-100, resulting in a concentrated portfolio of 101 stocks, with technology accounting for 53%, followed by communication services at 16%, and consumer cyclical at 13%. Top holdings include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The fund has nearly 20 years of history and, like SSO, resets its leverage daily—an important feature for long-term holders to consider.

By contrast, SSO offers exposure to the broader S&P 500, spreading its 2 times leverage across 503 holdings. While it still features heavyweights like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, SSO’s sector exposure is less concentrated, with 34% in technology, 13% in financial services, and 11% in communication services. Both funds are designed for tactical use, but SSO’s broader diversification may appeal to those seeking less sector risk.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both QLD and SSO offer investors the opportunity to buy leveraged exposure to different market indexes under one ticker. The funds track different benchmark market indexes, but both aim to double the daily performance of their respective indexes by using derivatives like futures and swaps. In both cases, this leverage is reset daily, which means the funds essentially double the returns of the Nasdaq-100 or S&P 500 every day. This can be an attractive option, but more so for day-traders than long-term investors, as the volatility can both affect the long-term returns of the fund and also amplify losses during downturns. For most long-term investors, simply holding a fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100 and allowing compounding to guide returns is the better option.

The primary difference between the two leveraged funds is which index they follow, with QLD leansing harder into technology. QLD also comes with a higher fee and has historically experienced greater downside volatility than SSO due to its higher concentration in the dynamic tech industry.

Should you buy stock in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq right now?

Before you buy stock in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Qqq wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.