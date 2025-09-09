Are Investors Undervaluing Zumiez (ZUMZ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ZUMZ is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ZUMZ has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.58.

Finally, we should also recognize that ZUMZ has a P/CF ratio of 15.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ZUMZ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.24. Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ's P/CF has been as high as 15.89 and as low as -16.92, with a median of 9.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Zumiez's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ZUMZ is an impressive value stock right now.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

