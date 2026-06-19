Are Investors Undervaluing ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ZTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.56, which compares to its industry's average of 16.24. Over the past year, ZTO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.00 and as low as 9.23, with a median of 10.72.

Finally, investors should note that ZTO has a P/CF ratio of 9.63. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.86. ZTO's P/CF has been as high as 13.96 and as low as 8.08, with a median of 9.89, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ZTO Express Cayman's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ZTO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.