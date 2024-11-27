Are Investors Undervaluing Yum China (YUMC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Yum China (YUMC). YUMC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.71. Over the past year, YUMC's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.62 and as low as 12.52, with a median of 16.85.

Investors will also notice that YUMC has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. YUMC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.90. Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC's PEG has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.32.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that YUMC has a P/CF ratio of 13.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. YUMC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 23.36. Within the past 12 months, YUMC's P/CF has been as high as 15.10 and as low as 8.79, with a median of 12.23.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Yum China is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, YUMC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

