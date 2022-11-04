Are Investors Undervaluing Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY). YZCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 3.73. Over the last 12 months, YZCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.62 and as low as 3.10, with a median of 5.10.

Another notable valuation metric for YZCAY is its P/B ratio of 1.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. YZCAY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.83. YZCAY's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.92, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Yanzhou Coal Mining's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YZCAY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

