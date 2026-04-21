Are Investors Undervaluing Yamaha Motor Co. (YMHAY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Yamaha Motor Co. (YMHAY). YMHAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.09, which compares to its industry's average of 11.91. YMHAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.61 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 6.29, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that YMHAY has a P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Over the past 12 months, YMHAY's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Yamaha Motor Co. is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, YMHAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.