Are Investors Undervaluing Wireless Ronin Technologies (CREX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Wireless Ronin Technologies (CREX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CREX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that CREX has a P/B ratio of 0.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Over the past 12 months, CREX's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.55.

Finally, we should also recognize that CREX has a P/CF ratio of 7.80. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CREX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.37. Over the past 52 weeks, CREX's P/CF has been as high as 7.80 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 2.88.

StoneCo (STNE) may be another strong Internet - Software stock to add to your shortlist. STNE is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of StoneCo are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17.68 and a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 41.29 and 1.96, respectively.

STNE's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.54 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 18.49. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.67, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.52.

StoneCo sports a P/B ratio of 1.55 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.48. In the past 52 weeks, STNE's P/B has been as high as 1.76, as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Wireless Ronin Technologies and StoneCo's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CREX and STNE is an impressive value stock right now.

