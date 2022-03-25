Are Investors Undervaluing Whirlpool (WHR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Whirlpool (WHR). WHR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.57, which compares to its industry's average of 7.57. Over the last 12 months, WHR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.59 and as low as 6.57, with a median of 9.07.

Finally, we should also recognize that WHR has a P/CF ratio of 4.89. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.43. Over the past year, WHR's P/CF has been as high as 8.64 and as low as 4.89, with a median of 5.68.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Whirlpool's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WHR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

