Are Investors Undervaluing Western Union (WU) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Western Union (WU). WU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.50, which compares to its industry's average of 21.98. Over the past year, WU's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.31 and as low as 6.47, with a median of 7.39.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. WU has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.85.

Finally, investors should note that WU has a P/CF ratio of 5.77. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.11. Over the past 52 weeks, WU's P/CF has been as high as 6.28 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 5.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Western Union is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The Western Union Company (WU)

