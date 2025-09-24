Are Investors Undervaluing Webster Financial (WBS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Webster Financial (WBS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.07. WBS's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.14 and as low as 7.00, with a median of 9.27, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that WBS has a P/CF ratio of 11.48. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.32. Over the past 52 weeks, WBS's P/CF has been as high as 12.64 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 10.93.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Webster Financial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WBS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

