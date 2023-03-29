Are Investors Undervaluing Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). WBD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.16. Over the past year, WBD's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.28 and as low as 5.89, with a median of 9.14.

WBD is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.59. WBD's PEG has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 1.08, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Warner Bros. Discovery's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WBD is an impressive value stock right now.

