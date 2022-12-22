Are Investors Undervaluing Voya Financial (VOYA) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Voya Financial (VOYA). VOYA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that VOYA has a P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.24. Within the past 52 weeks, VOYA's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.90.

Finally, investors should note that VOYA has a P/CF ratio of 4.19. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.71. VOYA's P/CF has been as high as 4.93 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 4.24, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Voya Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VOYA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

