Are Investors Undervaluing Volvo (VLVLY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 29.48. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 8.63, with a median of 10.75.

Investors will also notice that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VLVLY's industry has an average PEG of 1.32 right now. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, our model also underscores that VLVLY has a P/CF ratio of 7.34. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.21. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/CF has been as high as 8.01 and as low as 5.47, with a median of 7.20.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Volvo is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.