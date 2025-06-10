Are Investors Undervaluing Voestalpine (VLPNY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Voestalpine (VLPNY). VLPNY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.75, which compares to its industry's average of 21.25. Over the last 12 months, VLPNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.27 and as low as 4.81, with a median of 7.62.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VLPNY has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Voestalpine is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VLPNY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

