Are Investors Undervaluing Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Vista Oil & Gas (VIST). VIST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.99. Over the past 52 weeks, VIST's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.03 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 3.76.

Finally, we should also recognize that VIST has a P/CF ratio of 3.28. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VIST's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.79. Within the past 12 months, VIST's P/CF has been as high as 3.97 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 3.07.

Another great Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stock you could consider is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima also has a P/B ratio of 0.42 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.24. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.47, as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Vista Oil & Gas and YPF Sociedad Anonima's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VIST and YPF is an impressive value stock right now.

