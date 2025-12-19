Are Investors Undervaluing Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST). VIST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.21. VIST's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 7.04, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that VIST has a P/CF ratio of 3.23. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VIST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.51. Over the past 52 weeks, VIST's P/CF has been as high as 6.68 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 5.31.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VIST is an impressive value stock right now.

