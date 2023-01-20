Are Investors Undervaluing Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR). VCTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.01. Over the last 12 months, VCTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.19 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 5.83.

Another notable valuation metric for VCTR is its P/B ratio of 1.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.81. VCTR's P/B has been as high as 2.62 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.86, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VCTR has a P/S ratio of 2.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.48.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Victory Capital Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VCTR is an impressive value stock right now.

