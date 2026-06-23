Are Investors Undervaluing Viatris (VTRS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Viatris (VTRS). VTRS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that VTRS has a P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.91. Over the past year, VTRS's P/B has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VTRS has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.39.

Finally, we should also recognize that VTRS has a P/CF ratio of 5.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.44. Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 4.30, with a median of 5.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Viatris is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VTRS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.