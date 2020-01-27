Are Investors Undervaluing ViacomCBS (VIAC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ViacomCBS (VIAC). VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VIAC has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

Finally, our model also underscores that VIAC has a P/CF ratio of 4.46. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VIAC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.13. VIAC's P/CF has been as high as 8.93 and as low as 4.29, with a median of 5.57, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ViacomCBS is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VIAC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

