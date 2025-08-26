Are Investors Undervaluing VEON (VEON) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is VEON (VEON). VEON is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.87, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.54. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 7.55, with a median of 9.04.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VEON has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in VEON's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VEON looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

