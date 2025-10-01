Are Investors Undervaluing VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is VAREX IMAGING (VREX). VREX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.78, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.79. VREX's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.48 and as low as 11.49, with a median of 18.40, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VREX has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.59.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that VAREX IMAGING is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VREX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

