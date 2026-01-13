Are Investors Undervaluing UTD PARKS&RESRT (PRKS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is UTD PARKS&RESRT (PRKS). PRKS is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.87. Over the last 12 months, PRKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.66 and as low as 8.12, with a median of 11.07.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PRKS has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.39.

Finally, our model also underscores that PRKS has a P/CF ratio of 7.38. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PRKS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.85. Over the past year, PRKS's P/CF has been as high as 8.57 and as low as 5.39, with a median of 7.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that UTD PARKS&RESRT is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRKS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

