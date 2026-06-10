Are Investors Undervaluing USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors will also notice that USNA has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. USNA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.23. USNA's PEG has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.87, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is USNA's P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Over the past year, USNA's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.12.

Finally, we should also recognize that USNA has a P/CF ratio of 8.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. USNA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.53. Within the past 12 months, USNA's P/CF has been as high as 10.82 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 9.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that USANA Health Sciences is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, USNA sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.