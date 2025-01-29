Are Investors Undervaluing USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is USANA Health Sciences (USNA). USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that USNA holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. USNA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.06. Over the past 52 weeks, USNA's PEG has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.29.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is USNA's P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. USNA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.29. Over the past 12 months, USNA's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.61.

Finally, our model also underscores that USNA has a P/CF ratio of 8.68. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. USNA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.90. Over the past year, USNA's P/CF has been as high as 11.97 and as low as 8.43, with a median of 10.33.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that USANA Health Sciences is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, USNA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

