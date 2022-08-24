Are Investors Undervaluing Unum Group (UNM) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Unum Group (UNM). UNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92. Over the past year, UNM's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.36 and as low as 4.46, with a median of 5.75.

We should also highlight that UNM has a P/B ratio of 0.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Over the past year, UNM's P/B has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. UNM has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.75.

Finally, we should also recognize that UNM has a P/CF ratio of 5.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. UNM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.60. Over the past 52 weeks, UNM's P/CF has been as high as 6.78 and as low as 4.67, with a median of 5.81.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Unum Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, UNM feels like a great value stock at the moment.



Zacks Investment Research

