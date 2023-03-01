Are Investors Undervaluing Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE). UVE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.56, which compares to its industry's average of 24.65. Over the past year, UVE's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.56 and as low as -7.68, with a median of 7.86.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. UVE has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Universal Insurance Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UVE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE)

