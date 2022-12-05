Are Investors Undervaluing Universal Electronics (UEIC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Universal Electronics (UEIC). UEIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.74 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.05. Over the last 12 months, UEIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.74 and as low as 6.53, with a median of 9.35.

Investors should also note that UEIC holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. UEIC's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.73. Within the past year, UEIC's PEG has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. UEIC has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Universal Electronics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, UEIC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

