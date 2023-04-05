Are Investors Undervaluing United Rentals (URI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.08, which compares to its industry's average of 13.42. Over the last 12 months, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.34 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 9.58.

Investors will also notice that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry has an average PEG of 1.61 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, URI's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that URI has a P/CF ratio of 6.26. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. URI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.88. Over the past 52 weeks, URI's P/CF has been as high as 7.72 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 5.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in United Rentals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, URI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

