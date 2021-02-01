Are Investors Undervaluing United Rentals (URI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

United Rentals (URI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. URI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.02. Over the past year, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.58 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 11.19.

Finally, we should also recognize that URI has a P/CF ratio of 6.18. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.63. Over the past year, URI's P/CF has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 3.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in United Rentals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that URI is an impressive value stock right now.

