Are Investors Undervaluing United Rentals (URI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.95 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.26. Over the last 12 months, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.58 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 11.09.

Finally, we should also recognize that URI has a P/CF ratio of 6.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.63. Over the past year, URI's P/CF has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 3.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in United Rentals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, URI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

