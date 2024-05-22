Are Investors Undervaluing UGI (UGI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is UGI (UGI). UGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.11, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.21. Over the past year, UGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.53 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 8.11.

We also note that UGI holds a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UGI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.36. UGI's PEG has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.01, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that UGI has a P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.16. Over the past 12 months, UGI's P/B has been as high as 1.37 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.16.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. UGI has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.61.

Finally, our model also underscores that UGI has a P/CF ratio of 4.71. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.74. Over the past year, UGI's P/CF has been as high as 7.51 and as low as -77.20, with a median of -15.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that UGI is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, UGI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UGI Corporation (UGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.