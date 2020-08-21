Are Investors Undervaluing U.S. Concrete (USCR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is U.S. Concrete (USCR). USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 25.74. Over the past 52 weeks, USCR's Forward P/E has been as high as 62.48 and as low as 3.52, with a median of 13.63.

Investors should also recognize that USCR has a P/B ratio of 1.25. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Within the past 52 weeks, USCR's P/B has been as high as 2.59 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.66.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. USCR has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in U.S. Concrete's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, USCR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

