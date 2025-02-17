Are Investors Undervaluing Tyson Foods (TSN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Tyson Foods (TSN). TSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.70. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.35.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TSN's P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.39. Over the past 12 months, TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.14.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TSN has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.71.

Finally, investors should note that TSN has a P/CF ratio of 8.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TSN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.20. Over the past year, TSN's P/CF has been as high as 15.74 and as low as 7.95, with a median of 11.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tyson Foods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TSN is an impressive value stock right now.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

