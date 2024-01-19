Are Investors Undervaluing Tyson Foods (TSN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Tyson Foods (TSN). TSN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

TSN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.94. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN's PEG has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.45.

Another notable valuation metric for TSN is its P/B ratio of 1.06. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.46. Over the past year, TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TSN has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.4.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TSN has a P/CF ratio of 12.67. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.19. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN's P/CF has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 5.47, with a median of 8.83.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tyson Foods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TSN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

