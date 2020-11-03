Are Investors Undervaluing Turtle Beach (HEAR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Turtle Beach (HEAR). HEAR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.23, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.26. Over the past year, HEAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 61.32 and as low as -14,715.47, with a median of 17.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HEAR has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.46.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Turtle Beach is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HEAR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

