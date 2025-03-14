Are Investors Undervaluing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC). TKC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.05, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.27. Over the past year, TKC's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.81 and as low as 3.69, with a median of 12.89.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TKC has a P/S ratio of 1.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, investors should note that TKC has a P/CF ratio of 2.98. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TKC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.14. Over the past year, TKC's P/CF has been as high as 3.26 and as low as 1.95, with a median of 2.75.

Investors could also keep in mind Vodafone Group (VOD), an Wireless Non-US stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Vodafone Group is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.37 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 9.27 and average PEG ratio of 0.65.

