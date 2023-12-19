Are Investors Undervaluing TTM Technologies (TTMI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is TTM Technologies (TTMI). TTMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.99. Over the past year, TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 10.28.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.41.

Finally, our model also underscores that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 9.29. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 27.48. Over the past year, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 9.35 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.82.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TTM Technologies's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TTMI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

