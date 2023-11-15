Are Investors Undervaluing TTM Technologies (TTMI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is TTM Technologies (TTMI). TTMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.59. Over the last 12 months, TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 10.28.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.33.

Finally, our model also underscores that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 8.34. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.17. Over the past year, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 8.72 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.81.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TTM Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TTMI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Zacks Investment Research

