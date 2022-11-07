Are Investors Undervaluing TTM Technologies (TTMI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is TTM Technologies (TTMI). TTMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.72. Over the past year, TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.60 and as low as 7.53, with a median of 9.80.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 6.49. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.17. Within the past 12 months, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 5.99, with a median of 7.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TTM Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TTMI is an impressive value stock right now.

