Are Investors Undervaluing TRUBRIDGE INC (TBRG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is TRUBRIDGE INC (TBRG). TBRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also note that TBRG holds a PEG ratio of 3.37. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TBRG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.40. Over the past 52 weeks, TBRG's PEG has been as high as 14.87 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 3.38.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TBRG has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.42.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TRUBRIDGE INC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TBRG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.