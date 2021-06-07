Are Investors Undervaluing Triton International (TRTN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Triton International (TRTN). TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.45, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.25. Over the past year, TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 7.79.

We also note that TRTN holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TRTN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.06. Over the last 12 months, TRTN's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.78.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TRTN has a P/CF ratio of 3.64. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.48. TRTN's P/CF has been as high as 4.53 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 3.52, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Triton International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TRTN is an impressive value stock right now.

